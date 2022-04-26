The Emporia Gazette has been recognized with 11 Awards of Excellence from the Kansas Press Association this week, including three first place awards.
The Gazette earned top awards for Best Front Page design, Best Feature Story and Best Magazine.
The wins are a testament to the team work and talent at The Emporia Gazette, according to Chris Walker, editor and publisher.
“We are so proud of our staff here at the paper,” he said. “They work very hard day in and day out, they do excellent work, and they take pride in what they do. It’s great to see them recognized in this way. They certainly deserve it.”
In the changing times of the newspaper industry, awards such as these are especially meaningful, he went on to say:
“We are one of the few last independent papers in the state, and while we may not have all the resources that some of the big corporate-owned papers do, it’s nice to see that we are able to out-perform them on so many levels.”
“It’s truly because we care about our community and want to do the best job we can,” he said.
The front page design award went to production designer Dan Ferrell, for his design on the 20th anniversary edition covering the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. “9-11: 20 years later” featured a blend of new coverage and archived material. Ferrell recreated the original front page for the 20th anniversary edition.
“It’s always emotional doing the 9/11 pages because, many years later, it’s still fresh in a way,” Ferrell said. “With this one, I think the photo really is the most powerful aspect of the page, but I thought adding our original page to it really added to the impact.”
News and Online Editor Ryann Brooks won first place in the feature story category for “Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years.” The article tells the story of Pfc. Glenn F. White, a U.S. Marine serving with the Able Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines. White was killed Nov. 22, 1943 after 24 hours of intense fighting on the tiny island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands. He had reached the island Nov. 21, a day after fighting began on the island. Marines advanced eastward along the southern coast of the island, heavily fortified by Japanese forces.
White’s remains had long been classified as “unrecoverable” until the nonprofit group, History Flight, found the location of his unmarked grave.
“Working on this story was incredibly powerful,” Brooks said. “There were several times that I broke down and cried while writing, after holding it together during the interviews with Pfc. White’s family. I followed the story until he was finally laid to rest a few months later. It was truly an honor to have a hand in welcoming him back home.”
The 2021 publication of Sallie Magazine also earned a top award, taking first place in the state.
Competing against other magazines across the state, this first-place finish recognizes the excellence of the magazine that is now in its tenth year of publication.
“It’s really exciting for Sallie to be recognized in this way,” said Ashley Walker, editor and publisher of Sallie Magazine. “Sallie is definitely beloved by Emporians, but it’s extra-special when others in the industry also recognize its value and it’s beauty.”
Sallie focuses on Emporia women who are making an impact locally. Last year’s edition featured Sherry Willard on the cover, the first female wing command chief of the 190th Air Refueling Wing.
“We work really hard and take great care to make Sallie top-notch in every single way, every single year,” Ashley Walker said. “From inspiring stories to beautiful design, it really is a joy to produce and we are thankful for the support of our advertisers to make it happen.”
The Gazette won four second place awards across multiple categories:
Best Story/Picture combination — “Ultimate Bullfighting Comes to Lebo,” with both the photos and story by Brooks.
Best Education Story — “Emporia native, once told to give up on med school dream, becomes a doctor,” by former reporter Zach DeLoach.
Design and Layout Excellence — Gazette layout and design, by the production team of Ferrell and Margie McHaley.
Best Magazine — Emporia Living 2021
Four third place awards rounded out The Gazette’s awards:
Editorial writing — Ashley Walker
Spot News — “Details released after fiery wreck on K-150,” written by Brooks with on-the-scene photos by Tim Mohn.
Best Use of Color — “Now hiring: Emporia Police Department,” — an advertisement designed by Ferrell.
Sports feature story — “Out on Top: Legendary Olpe girls basketball coaches open up about retirement,” by Zach DeLoach.
“The past two years have been challenging in a number of ways, from being short-staffed to a COVID-19 outbreak at the office,” Brooks said. “The fact that our team has pushed through those obstacles to produce award-winning publications again this year speaks volumes of our dedication and passion for delivering local news to our community. I’m incredibly proud of the work we do here every day.”
The 2022 AOE ceremony will be held June 9-10 in Newton.
