The top ranked Emporia State men's D1 disc golf team continued their successful run in their inaugural season with a win at the Midwest Collegiate Disc Golf Championship sponsored by Dynamic Discs.
The 13th ranked Emporia State women placed second and the D2 men's team finished in a tie for second.
In the D1 competition Emporia State's foursome of Alexis Chaparro, Justin Farrell, Cade Kohlmeier and Grant Yoder edged #11 Oklahoma Christian by one stroke. After brutal conditions during the first two rounds on Saturday in Winfield and Arkansas City the two teams were tied for second at +8 while Oklahoma Baptist was leading the way at +4 after 36 holes.
ESU started the final round with birdies on four of the first five holes to move to +4 and into a tie with Oklahoma Baptist while Oklahoma Christian was at +6. The three teams matched each other through the next three baskets getting a par and two birdies. OBU and OCU both birdied 9 and 11 while ESU played them both to par giving Oklahoma Baptist a two-stroke lead.
Emporia State and Oklahoma Christian both birded 12 and 13 while Oklahoma Baptist parred them both and all three teams were tied at even par with five holes to go. ESU and OBU each birded 14 and 15 while OCU got birdies on 15 and 16 to put all three teams at -2 with two holes left. Emporia State put the pressure on with a birdie on 17 to move to -3 while the other two parred it. Emporia State iced the win with a par on 18 while Oklahoma Christian could only match them at par and Oklahoma Baptist tossed a bogey.
The Hornets birdied five of the final seven holes to come from two strokes down to win the regional championship.
The women's duo of Shelby Ebert and Rebekah Thompson finished second to Oklahoma State with a 263 over the three rounds.
The men's D2 team of Zachary Dyer, Ross Ehrsam, Tyson Potts and Quentin Riggs tied Oklahoma Christian for second just three strokes behind Missouri.
Emporia State will now prepare for the College Disc Golf National Championship on April 5-8 in Marion, N.C.
