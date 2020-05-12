Warren Robert Shown, Jr., of Americus died on Monday, May 4, 2020 as results of an automobile accident on I-35 by Beto Junction.
Warren was born on June 29, 1954 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Warren Robert and Hazel Katherine Maxwell Shown. He married Beverly Hoff on October 4, 1985 but later divorced.
Surviving family members include: son, Austin Shown of Topeka; daughter, Audrey Shown of Overland Park; brothers, Mike and David Shown both of Emporia, and James Shown of Lenexa; sisters, Jeanne Heins of Olpe, Kansas and Karen Madden of Kansas City, Missouri.
Warren worked for Didde in Emporia as a machinist supervisor in the tool room. He later was a Manager for the Rural Water Department for 20 years. He also owned and operated Shown Brothers Excavating in Emporia.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at a later date. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
