Plans for Emporia’s annual fireworks display have been announced.
The Fourth of July display will be shot from the soccer fields north of Interstate 35 on Sunday, July 3, 2022, and is best viewed from the Emporia State University practice fields, located on the north end of campus and inside Welch Stadium.
The soccer pitch on the north end of campus will be closed to the public.
Welch Stadium opens at 7 p.m. The city said seating is open on the west side of the stadium. People who want to view from Jones Field are welcome to sit on the field with blankets.
As in previous years, chairs of any kind, along with sunflower seeds and gum are prohibited on Jones Field and Witten Track to help preserve the playing surface.
The two parking lots across Highland Street from the art annex are available for handicapped parking and viewing.
Tailgating is available in ESU parking lots starting at 7 p.m., but alcohol, glass containers, and personal fireworks are prohibited on campus.
The display should start between 9:45 - 10 p.m., and may last approximately 20-30 minutes. For questions, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 620-343-4251.
