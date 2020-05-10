“Taco Tuesday” had a whole new ring to it this week, as Tuesday marked Cinco de Mayo at Jacalito Family Restaurant.
The popular Mexican restaurant, located at 315 Cottonwood St. in Strong City, has been holding on to business throughout the pandemic.
And now, Owner Alejandro Soria says things are really looking up.
With the state and county’s first phase of reopening now set in motion, restaurants are now able to allow dine-in service — as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
Up to this point, Jacalito was only offering curbside and pickup service.
“We got a pretty good opening,” Soria said, adding that the community has provided a lot of support throughout the pandemic.
The staff at Jacalito is excited to get back to work with more to do than just curbside and pickup. Soria said the business only received a loan this week, making the past six weeks very challenging.
“I was kind of worried [that] we don’t have enough business to keep going,” he said. Thankfully, the community responded graciously to the business’ social media posts about supporting local businesses.
Soria is excited to be able to use it to continue paying his staff, and they are all excited to return to work.
“We have a lot of friends in here and a lot of supporters, and I’m happy to be in business in this wonderful community,” Soria said.
This has kept Soria positive and hopeful.
Soria was able to provide specials like discounted margaritas and fajitas.
He looks forward to offering more specials — and Taco Tuesdays — in the coming weeks.
To place an order, call 620-273-8100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.