Doris Ladean Cockrell Brawner passed away peacefully at the Presbyterian Manor on Friday, September 20, 2019, surrounded by her daughters and son-in laws. Doris was born February 28, 1930 in Laverne, Oklahoma to Edna Mae and Ulysses S Cockrell. Doris was one of 8 children that was raised on a farm and learned the skills of gardening and farming at an early age. She also developed a deep love of horses as a child. Doris graduated from Laverne High School and moved to Pratt Kansas in 1947. She married Nathan Eugene “Mike” Kolbo in the fall of 1947 and to this union she had two daughters, Brenda Jo and Beverly Joyce. Doris and Mike divorced in 1976. Doris married Donald E Brawner, Sr in June of 1978. They were divorced in 1987.
Doris graduated from Pratt Community College and Emporia State University with degrees in Human Services and Psychology. Doris took pride in being a ‘professional student’, always learning and always sharing her knowledge.
Doris worked in the Pratt and Emporia School districts in the 70’s and then moved to Raytown, MO where she just enjoyed life for awhile. Following her divorce in 1987, Doris worked for SRS in Emporia. Doris then moved to Hutchinson where she worked in Disability Services and then Newton where she worked in the school district again, supporting children with special needs. Doris returned to Emporia when she retired in 1996 to be near her daughter, Beverly.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Brenda Gibson (Tom) of Haysville, KS and Beverly Long (Dale) of Emporia, KS; grandchildren, Tina Stuchlik (Sean) and Michelle Moore (Will) of Wichita, Mikeal Long (Aimee Halton) of Overland Park, KS and Matthew Long (Vanessa) of Gardner, KS as well as great grandchildren, Norah Ewy, Colton Moore, Julia Moore, Ella Long, Chloe Long, Addyson Long, Beckett Long, Cade Halton and Lainee Halton.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husbands; siblings, Bernie, Howard, Walter, Lester, Tommie, Leona, and Lille; along with an infant son, many cousins and many very close friends.
Cremation is planned. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Patio Garden of Memorial Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Rob Clausen, First Baptist Church.
A memorial has been established with the First Baptist Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
