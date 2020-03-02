An Emporia State alumna and educator for 29 years is the new dean of The Teachers College.
David Cordle, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced the promotion of Joan Brewer on Monday.
"This appointment comes at the end of a nationwide search that attracted a strong pool of applicants and produced three highly-qualified finalists," Cordle said. "The fact that Dr. Brewer emerged as the clear choice speaks not only to her accomplishments, but also to ESU's capacity to develop leaders."
Brewer is a licensed teacher in the state of Kansas and is a certified exercise physiologist through the American College of Sports Medicine. She has K-12 teaching and coaching experience and has received the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance Mabel Lee Award, the Central District AAHPERD Honor Award and the Ervay Family Award for Applied Scholarship.
She has partnered with P-12 schools districts to write Carol M. White Physical Education for Progress Grants and served as an external grant evaluator. She is a full professor who frequently presents at national and international conferences and has published multiple books and curriculums. Brewer co-authored "Splash, Spin, Sprint: Triathlon Principles for Elementary Students," a multi-sport curriculum adopted by USA Triathlon, and is currently collaborating with USA Triathlon as they pilot the curriculum. She has led a number of service learning activities with students, including a study abroad project.
Prior to serving as interim dean, Brewer served as the associate dean of the college, during which she led the university's successful Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation accreditation visit. The university was recognized with a CAEP Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement as a result of the accreditation efforts.
Previously, Brewer served as the department chair for the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at ESU and as a faculty member in the department since 2001. She played a role in supporting the growth of the HPER online graduate program and launching the department's health and human performance program.
"It is an honor to be selected as the next dean of The Teachers College and a privilege to serve the college's faculty, staff and students," Brewer said. "I am excited to lead the college into the future and continue the strong legacy established by those who have served before me."
Brewer earned an associate of arts degree from Highland Community College, bachelor of science in education and master of science degrees from Emporia State and a Ph.D. from Kansas State University.
Before returning to Emporia State, Brewer served as assistant professor and chair of the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation at Kansas Wesleyan University; taught at Washburn University; and both taught and coached at Northern Heights High School in USD 251 North Lyon County.
"I view serving as the dean of The Teachers College as an opportunity to give back to an institution and mentors who have done so much for me along the way," Brewer said. "We have amazing faculty, staff, students and alumni and a very bright future ahead."
