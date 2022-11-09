One ballot question stole the spotlight during the Kansas Primary in August. Voters in Tuesday's general election had two less attention-getting questions to answer., and they appeared to give a split decision.
A constitutional amendment giving the state legislature more power to amend regulations failed by a narrow margin, based on final unofficial returns posted by the Secretary of State's office Wednesday morning.
The vote statewide was 464,484 against the amendment, while 458,405 were for it.
Lyon County voters rejected Question 1 by more than 500 votes, out of more than 9,400 cast. But Chase County said yes to it by a margin of 609-490, while 59% of Greenwood County voters were in favor.
Some critics likened Question 1 to the August abortion question, which Kansas voters rejected by a 59-41% margin.
An explanatory statement by Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the amendment would let lawmakers “establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations that are adopted by state executive branch agencies and officials that have the force and effect of law.”
Opponents saw that as a way for the legislature to add abortion restrictions. But supporters said the question would prevent bureaucratic overreach by state boards.
The second question Tuesday was largely the work of State Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington. The Coffey County Undersheriff wanted constitutional language to “preserve the right... to continue electing the County Sheriff.”
That question gained strong support statewide, with 62% of voters in favor of it late in the vote count Tuesday night.
Lyon County supported Question 2 by a margin of nearly two-to-one, while it was above two-to-one in Chase and Greenwood Counties. .
Only one Kansas county does not have a sheriff. Riley County has a Police Department. Should it ever choose to have a Sheriff, the question specifies that decision would be permanent.
The question was sparked by an effort last year by a Johnson County Commissioner to remove Sheriff Calvin Hayden.
