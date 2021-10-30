A school board member’s job should be focused on the children and staff in our district. It should not be a political position. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some candidates to run for school board for political purposes only.
Lillian Lingenfelter is not one of those candidates. Lillian is an educator. No other member of the school board is an educator. Educators need representation on our local school board for not only this term, but each and every year.
Lillian’s No. 1 priority is the students. She believes that student test scores and graduation rates should be higher. She believes that teacher recruitment and retention are vital to helping our students each and every day. She also believes that the school board should help meet the needs of all students to prepare them for their own versions of success after graduation.
We are fortunate during these partisan times that Lillian is on the ballot and her skill set and expertise will be an important addition to the board.
Vote Lingenfelter for USD 253 School Board.
Nik Roth
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.