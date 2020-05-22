Anna Mae Grimmett of Emporia died on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. She was 87.
Anna was born on February 23, 1933 in Madison, Kansas the daughter of Frank E. and Anna Theresa Haughton Smith. She married Cleo E. “Bud” Grimmett on October 15, 1971 in Miami, Oklahoma. He died on February 11, 2013 in Wichita, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Shirley Williams of Augusta, Kansas; grandchildren, Bassem Salaymeh of Austin, Texas, and Timothy Salaymeh of Topeka, Kansas, Lonnie Williams of Augusta, Kansas, and Crystal McKellips of Augusta, Kansas; great-great-grandson, Robert James Jordan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patty Nelson; three sisters, and two brothers.
Anna was a professional housekeeper for many years with her sister, Wilma. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia. She enjoyed the Emporia Senior Center. Anna loved animals and was also a member of the Humane Society.
A private graveside was conducted at Blakely Cemetery north of Madison. Memorial contributions to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.