A joint concert with the Emporia State University Choirs and the Emporia Symphony Orchestra is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday in Albert Taylor Hall on the ESU campus.
The concert, titled “We Give Thanks,” will feature the work of four women composers.
“We Give Thanks,” by Jocelyn Hagen, is a musical setting of a text from The Tracking Project of the Six Nations Indian Museum. “Controlled Burn” is a collaboration between Hagen and hip-hop artist Dessa.
Cecilia MacDowall’s “Shipping Forecast” has three movements. The first movement is like a seascape; the second is a gentle setting of Psalm 107:23-31, a prayer for those at sea; third is a “funky” jazzy capture of the sea’s energy.
“Blue Cathedral,” by Jennifer Higdon, is one of Higdon’s most performed works and is dedicated to the memory of Higdon’s brother, who died of skin cancer in 1998.
Lili Boulanger’s “Old Buddhist Prayer” is unique in that it is the only choral work by the composer that is not based on a biblical or Catholic text.
With the exception of the Higdon piece, all pieces are for choir and orchestra. Robert Ward, Director of Choral Activities at Emporia State University, will conduct all except the Higdon piece, which will be conducted by Ramiro Miranda, Conductor of the Emporia Symphony Orchestra. Scott Wichael, Associate Professor of Voice at ESU, will be featured in the tenor solo of the Boulanger piece.
Ticket prices are $5 general admission, $4 seniors and students; children 12 and under are admitted free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.