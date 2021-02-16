The Lyon County Commission will hear a presentation from Empower House Ministries during a regularly scheduled meeting set for 9 a.m. Thursday in the courthouse.
According to the organization’s web site, Empower House Ministries was established in September 2020 and is currently in the planning phase. It has goals to provide a “safe place for addicts in recovery.” The organization also has goals to teach essential life skills, and “provide a spiritual life-changing, and empowering environment.”
Board members include Gayle Taylor-Ford, who is a clinical addictions counselor, as well as Jill Wheeler, Victor Edelman, and Chuck Smith.
“Melissa,” no last name given, is listed the executive director.
To learn more about the organization, visit https://empowerhouseministries.org.
The commission will also receive a public health report from Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Renee Hively, hear a quarterly report on the Flint Hills Community Health Center, and consider payments for election equipment and software.
The meeting will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page.
