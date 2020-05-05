Joyce G. Kennedy, Emporia, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor at the age of 88.
Joyce G. Leiss was born December 7, 1931 in Greensburg, Kansas, the daughter of George S. and Velma (Richardson) Leiss. She married Bernard J. Green May 31, 1954 in Emporia; they later divorced. On March 31, 1984 she married Michel L. Kennedy, Sr. He died April 13, 1992.
Joyce is survived by sons, Dan (Kathleen) Green, Arvada, CO, Mark (Stacy) Green, Garden City, KS, Scott (Lori) Green, Moundridge, KS; daughter, Cindy (Ted) Sparks, Omaha, NE; step-son, Michael Kennedy, Jr., and step-daughter, Victoria Kennedy. Grandchildren include, Shealyn (Kevin) Crocombe, Trevor Green, Sam Sparks, Shane (Jamie) Sparks, Sarah Sparks, Olivia Green, Aaron Green, Emma Green, and great-grandson, Kai Crocombe. She was preceded in death by husband, Michael; a sister, Jo Hutchinson; and brother, Garry Leiss.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from KSTC (ESU) and was an elementary and middle school teacher in the Emporia school district for 25 years. She was passionate about her students and education, as was evidenced by the number of one-time students who later told her what a positive and important role she had played in their lives.
In retirement Joyce was civically active. She remained committed to youth through her work with at-risk young adults. She attended the Emporia Presbyterian Church. As a member of The Lyon County Historical Society she championed preservation of the Howe House. She was involved with the 50th anniversary Veteran’s Day Tribute, and regularly supported ESU and the Emporia arts.
Joyce Kennedy loved her family, her friends, her town and her home. She was a good person, a good friend, and a good mother.
Due to present circumstances a private graveside service will be held for the family at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. A date for a Memorial Service will be announced later.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Arts Council. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
