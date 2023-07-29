It’s the end of an era for Fanestil Meats as its former processing plant located on S.Highway 99 is in its final days of demolition. For Dan Smoots, who along with wife Jan has owned the business since 1996, it’s bittersweet.
“That building was there for 81 years and it’s been a very successful building,” he told The Gazette this week. “It was a wonderful opportunity for Jan and I to get into business and grow our company, grow our business. It was a great place to get started.”
Fanestil Meats was opened in 1942 on the banks of the Cottonwood River, by the Fanestil family, with a goal of providing fresh smoked and cooked meats to the local and regional grocery stores. The business enjoyed decades of growth at the S. Highway 99 facility, but due to the proximity to the river — and its location within the flood plain — the plant would experience a number of flooding events over eight decades.
The Smootses would embark on a long journey to move the facility out of the flood plain, starting just two years after purchasing the business. They broke ground on their 4700 W. U.S. Highwy 50 location in April 2022.
“The flooding was really difficult to deal with down there and we’re really glad we were able to survive and move out to this new facility,” Dan Smoots said. “The building down there [on Highway 99] was kind of the lifeline that Jan and I needed to get things going, get things rolling to the point where we could build what we built today. We’re excited about that.”
Today, the company still offers meats to local and regional stores, as well as some products being featured on both national and international stages. And from much higher ground.
Smoots said the 40,000-square-foot processing facility has allowed Fanestil to grow exponentially as it enters into the next phase of life. He expects to grow from employing 100 employees to 200 within the next five years.
“We were at full capacity at the south plant,” he said. “We were at a 110% capacity. We couldn’t do anymore if we tried. We were out of space and out of room. ... We’re at about 20% capacity right now in our business versus our capability in our new business. We’re very, very excited about this and very much ready for this.”
Fanestil Meats was recently featured in Meat + Poultry Magazine, an industry-specific publication that is sent to management and supervisory personnel in meat, poultry, seafood, and related industries in the United States and Canada, both digitally and in print. Smoots said the article has already opened up some avenues for Fanestil, with phone calls pouring in from all over the country.
“There’s a number of exciting opportunities being looked at for our operation,” he said. “We’re getting calls from California, Illinois, Florida, Texas. We had a call from California from a guy who wants to know if we can do 1 million pounds of bacon a year, and we told him yes. We’re working on the details now.”
Fanestil Meats already does a lot of business supplying products for fair markets around the United States and Canada, and Smoots spends a lot of time traveling to see current and potential customers all around the country.
Smoots said Fanestil Meats is still relatively small in the meat industry, especially as a value-added processor. That just means there’s more opportunity to grow.
”We’re very honored and very blessed to be able to carry on the business,” he said. “We’ve been an existing business in Emporia for 82 years and there’s not a lot of companies that can say that. We can easily reach the 100 year mark with the new building and the new facility in our new location. We’ve very excited about what we’re doing and where we’re going. We’re looking forward to a lot of good years in the future.”
You can read the story in Meat + Poultry Magazine online at https://www.meatpoultry.com/articles/28740-new-heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.