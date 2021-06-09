The Unbound Gravel race team is inviting the community to come out to the Flint Hills for some gravel for a different type of grind.
Untrashed: Cleaning Up the Flint Hills is an opportunity to clean up the Unbound Gravel race course and leave it even better than it was on race day, according to Marketing Manager Kristi Mohn. While this is an annual clean-up done after the race each year, Mohn said Life Time has recognized some consistencies in the items found on the course this year.
“Obviously there were a lot of discarded bottles and whatnot on the course, and we’ve seen some images of that,” she said. “We’re already internally looking at, ‘OK, how do we address some of the big sections where we know bottles are going to be ejected?’”
Mohn said asking volunteers to go out with a sweep vehicle immediately after the event, or even the day after, is a hard thing to do.
“Everyone is pretty much wiped out the very next day,” she said.
Mohn stressed that the bulk of refuse from the race is likely not being left intentionally. Rather, high quality water bottles that most cyclists would not want to lose on a long endurance ride are getting ejected during particularly rocky patches of road.
And the group won’t just be picking up water bottles and other items that look like they could have been dropped by cyclists.
“We picked up everything, not just cyclist trash,” Mohn said. “Largely speaking, we’re leaving the course better than we found it and have the proof — we have images of truckloads of trash that’s not from cyclists. Things like beer cans and swimming pools and TVs and mattresses — all that kind of stuff is left out in the Flint Hills. We bring all of that back from the course.”
The clean-up event kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday at Unbound headquarters, located at 11 W. 8th Ave.
Mohn said complimentary breakfast burritos, coffee and juice will be provided before the group heads out at 8 a.m.
Map sections will be handed out for people to grab and go as they head out to pick up trash.
