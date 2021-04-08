Ralph W. Soyez, 71, died April 5, 2021, at KU Medical Center. He was born December 19, 1949, in Marion, to Emile and Irene (Regier) Soyez. Ralph graduated from Matfield Green High School and attended Emporia State University.
Ralph was owner of the Cowboy Palace, Desperados and Wagon Wheel. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for restoring pool tables.
On January 18, 1969, he married Susan C. Swift in El Dorado. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Ralph is survived by: wife, Susan of the home; daughter, Sherry Griffin and husband Bob of Lebo; son, Michael Soyez and wife Carol of Olpe; grandchildren, Hatti Griffin, Eddie Griffin, Catherine Griffin, Dawson Soyez, Taylor Soyez, Amber Soyez, Sarah Soyez; great grandchildren, Autumn, Hunter, Matthew; and siblings, Gary Soyez and wife Ada of El Dorado, Terry Soyez of Cedar Point, Jerry Lou Robinson and husband Steve of Garnett.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, with family to receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Southern Lyon County #252 Golf Program or Emporia High School Boys and Girls Golf, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.