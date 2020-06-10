Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Citizen community contact, 900 Cottonwood St., 9:51 a.m.

Check the welfare, information redacted

Extortion, 900 Constitution St., 7:52 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 8:43 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Non-injury accident, W. Hwy. 50 and Road B, 11:17 a.m.

Traffic hazard, 1500 Road X, Neosho Rapids, 11:40 a.m.

Property lost, Emporia, 2:09 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 9:21 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

