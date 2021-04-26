The Emporia Gazette
SALINA — The Emporia High swim team finished seventh at the Salina South Invitational on Friday.
The 200-yard freestyle took fifth place and is comprised of Faith Finley, Brooklyn Wiltz, Alison Brown and Emily Leihsing.
“Our 200-free relay keeps pulling closer to the 200-free relay automatic state qualifying] time,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wiltz, Hailey Williams, Alison Brown and Alexis Brown finished eighth.
Individually, Alison Brown “had her best meet,” according to Dawson, finishing fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. Williams took eighth in that race and also placed ninth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Alexis Brown was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly and 10th in the 200-yard individual medley.
Wiltz finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle and 10th in the 50-yard freestyle.
Leihsing took 10th in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Spartans will return to the pool on Tuesday at Topeka West. They will host 11 teams for a swim and dive meet at home on Thursday, with dive beginning at noon and swim at 4 p.m.
