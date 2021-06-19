A Chase County woman was arrested on suspicious of driving under the influence early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle rollover on W. US Highway 50.
According to a written release from Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early, at approximately 2:03 a.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of W. US-50 for reports of an overturned vehicle in the construction zone.
Randee L. Jones, 42, of Cottonwood Falls was heading westbound in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she collided with a water barrier and overturned. The Jeep landed on its roof and blocked the west lane of traffic.
Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the incident and Jones was arrested pending formal charges of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, expired registration and no proof of insurance through Lyon County District Court.
Jones was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident and declined medical treatment on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
