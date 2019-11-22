There isn’t a quick fix for what the Emporia High girls basketball team lost from last year.
But head coach Carolyn Dorsey hopes the fix itself can be quickness.
Speed and defense will become an even more essential focal point for the Lady Spartans when they start the 2019-20 schedule in the first week of December.
“I think our survival is going to be in our ability to pressure and our ability to play a faster tempo,” Dorsey said. “(The team has) really bought into that and they’re doing a pretty good job with it.”
That’s even been evident to the sole returning varsity ‘big.’ Senior Mya Tovar will provide an experienced presence in the post for the Spartans, including a shot-altering wingspan. Outside of her, however, there won’t be much size to match up with.
“We’re little this year, so I think speed is definitely to our advantage,” Tovar said.
Tovar, one of three seniors, will be sought to provide more consistency than anything else.
“She’s not super-tall, but she has the heart of a lion,” Dorsey said of Tovar. “She’s a competitor, she fights, she’s going to work her tail off inside. She’s a good leader for everybody but as a result (of losing Taylor Milleson) we’ve had to play faster and we’re going to pressure more.”
Fellow seniors Mya Chapman and Rayanna Breshears, as well as Gracie Gilpin, Macey Adams and Emily Christensen, will be the also be among the regulars in a largely guard-based returning core.
There are a slew of others who will attempt to work their way into the mix through the preseason.
“We’ve had a really good week,” Dorsey said. “(The players) have been really competitive, they’re willing to learn, they’ve been receptive and I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve been competing with one another. We’ve had some good leadership so far from a bunch of different (girls). They’ve come in ready to go and willing to work every day so it’s been a fun (start) of practice.”
That competition will help Dorsey make decisions as gametime draws nearer.
“We’re still pretty young, but our strength is we’re fast,” she said. “We’ve been working on some press. I think they can play in longer spurts than we’ve been able to and I think they move the ball well. Ive been impressed with our ball movement and their ability to see the court and what we want done. They’re sharing the ball well and they’re seeing things well and defensively I think this is a group that can really get up and pressure.
“We’re not there yet but I think they’re making steps in the right direction.”
And that’s exactly what the Spartans will be working towards in the following weeks — steps forward after going 8-13 a year ago.
“I’m really excited,” Tovar said. “I think we’re going to be really good. We always have high expectations for our group (and) we work well as a team.”
The Spartan girls’ opener is scheduled for Friday, December 6 when E-High hosts Topeka Hayden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.