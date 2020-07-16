Lyon County Public Health reported seven new positives and four new recoveries Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total number of active cases of COVID-19 to 32.
The county has recorded 543 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 503 recoveries and seven deaths. One person remains hospitalized, and their condition remains unknown at this time.
According to Public Information Officer Brandon Stiner, the county has two active clusters. One active cluster is associated with the meatpacking industry and is recording two active cases out of 194 positives.
There is one cluster associated with private industry, with four active cases out of 129 positives.
A cluster associated with the Lyon County Detention Center is now resolved, with all cases recovered.
"The corrections cluster has closed out," Stiner told The Gazette.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Kansas has had 20,933 cases since the pandemic began, up 865, or 4.4% in just two days. The health department said reported COVID-19-related deaths rose by 11, to 299, though Johns Hopkins University put the number at 304.
Kansas has reported an average of 474 new cases a day over the past seven days — its worst seven-day average during the pandemic. The number of reported cases in Kansas has grown by nearly 40% in two weeks, with 5,943 new cases confirmed.
Of the 20,993 cases reported in Kansas how many have recovered?
