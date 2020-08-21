Emporia Main Street combined two popular late summer events, Thursday evening, welcoming back college students to the community.
Local businesses held special promotions and offers during the event and participants were encouraged to get a passport at the Emporia Main Street office on 727 Commercial St., or pick up a passport at participating businesses to be eligible to win prizes.
L&L Pets
“We’re going to be doing 15% off storewide and then we will be giving away a $20 certificate with Emporia Main Street,” said Jason Crumb, owner of L&L Pets.
He expressed that the event will be a great way to show Emporia State and Flint Hills Tech students that the community is following the mask mandate and practicing social distance. Despite not having the normal Welcome Back Block Party, L&L pets is excited to see students again.
“We practice social distancing, all of our employees wear masks when interacting with any customers, even if they can social distance. We stepped up our sanitizing the store to an even higher degree than what we normally would,” he said.
The store is open everyday at 10 a.m. except Sunday and closes at 6 p.m. every day except Thursday and Sunday. Thursday the hours extend to 7 p.m. and the store is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.
“We’ll make sure that the students know the 10% [discount] for ESU and FHTC, something we usually like to talk about down at the block party,” said Aaron Otto, Managing Partner of Brown’s Shoe Fit Co. “However, this will be a different version of the Welcome Back Party. We’ll have lots of spring and summer items on sale.”
Otto said that they’re excited for students to be back in Emporia and hopes that everyone will stay safe during the pandemic.
Brown's Shoe Fit Co. is open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Social distancing and masks will be required, and they will be trying not to have an excessive amount of people in the store.
” he said.
Dynamic Discs
Dynamic Discs offered a 10% discount to students who present their IDs and will give away a free limited edition ESU Dynamic Discs hat to the first 12 people who show up, said Jackie Morris, store manager of DD.
Morris said the Dynamic Discs team was excited to introduce disc golf to new students in the community and reintroduce the sport to returning students.
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, the store has a maximum capacity of 10 customers at a time. However, the store is excited for students to be back in Emporia and to be able to participate in community events again.
Dynamic Discs is open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the store is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Sunday the hours are from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.