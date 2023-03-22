The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Commission has a light agenda Thursday including several approvals and recommendations on the table.
Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat will ask commissions to sign a resolution establishing a compensation table for election workers in Lyon County, pursuant to K.S.A. 25-2811.
The statute says election judges and clerks of election where voting machines are in use shall receive no less than $40 per day, as approved by resolution of the local board of county commissioners.
Commissioners will also consider a request from County Engineer Chip Woods for a quote from Kansas Gas Service to move its utility into the north yard. They will review abstracting bids from the tax sale, consider approval of an agricultural conditional use permit, and discuss a proposed resolution regarding issuing addresses.
The commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.