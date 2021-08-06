For the first time in two years, funnel cake, popcorn, lemonade, games and rides returned to the fairgrounds Thursday evening, with the kick off of the 2021 Lyon County Fair.
Some fair-goers lined up for rides like the ferris wheel and the Ring of Fire. Others opted for some of the fair’s familiar concessions or tried their hand at a game or two.
Trinity Harvey of Emporia said she was excited to be able to socialize with her friends at the fair again, after not having the chance last year.
“It kind of brings it back to where it feels like it was before Covid,” she said. “Last year we couldn’t go anywhere, it was all on the phone. But with the fair, you’re out and you can see everybody.”
Harvey said just getting to be out and see her friends again was exciting.
“Being able to see my friends I haven’t see my friends I haven’t see in awhile and ride rides and have fun is great,” she said.
As for other things she missed while the fair was gone?
“Probably the lemonade and funnel cake, since you can’t really get those when the fair isn’t around,” she said.
Harvey’s friend Akira Hall, also of Emporia, agreed that being out again felt great.
“It’s been fun being able to hang out with my friends,” she said. “I’ve been having a blast riding rides and just hanging out.”
Down at the animal exhibits, area 4-Hers got the chance to show their animals to the public for the first time in two years. Calves, goats, hogs, rabbits, chickens and roosters, ducks and even a turkey are currently out on show.
Michelle Pringle of Admire said all her kids have animals on show as members of the Riverside 4-H Club. She said it was exciting to see them out there with their projects again.
“I am so happy that they are able to showcase their projects,” she said. “For many of these 4-Hers, these animals have been raised since early October. They put countless hours, blood, sweat and tears into these projects.”
Pringle said animal exhibitions lets 4-Hers demonstrate to the public the hard work and dedication they put into caring for their animals.
“As someone that was not a part of 4-H growing up, I love to see my own children interact and teach adults and children in the community about their animals,” she said.
4-H events start early today with the 8 a.m. rabbit show and 8:30 a.m. beef show at the Show Arena.
The bucket calf show is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Show Arena.
Exhibits at the Anderson Building open to the public at 5 p.m.
The carnival runs 6 - 10 p.m. every night through Saturday, Aug. 14. Wristbands are $25 every night.
Grand stand events kick off Saturday with the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m.
Mutton Bustin’ is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the Buck Rumble and Roll at 8 p.m.
The 4-H Rodeo is 6 p.m. Wednesday. This show is free admission.
The Antique Tractor Pull is 7 p.m. Thursday and is also free to the public.
The Truck and Tractor Pull is 7 p.m. Friday.
The much-anticipated Demolition Derby is 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information follow @LyonCountyFairBoard on Facebook or visit www.lyoncountyfairks.org.
