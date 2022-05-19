Gwen Marie Edmiston, formerly of Arkansas City, Kansas, died Monday, May 2, 2022 in Olathe. She was 76.
She was an educator.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Memorial Lawn Chapel in Arkansas City. Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory in Arkansas City has the arrangements.
