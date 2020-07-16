Editor's note: The story has been edited to remove the names of the patients at the request of the families involved.
Two area teenagers were transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries after a rollover accident north of Americus early Thursday morning.
At 12:40 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Emporia/Lyon County EMS, were dispatched to the 2800 block of Road F, about 14 miles north of Emporia, for reports of an injury accident.
According to a written release from Deputy Eric Williams, units located a 2004 Ford Expedition on its tires in the east ditch of the road. The vehicle had sustained heavy damage.
“It was determined the vehicle was driving south on Road F when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the right side of the road,” Williams said. “The driver [a 17-year-old male from Emporia] ... then overcorrected and went off the left side of the road where the vehicle rolled.”
The driver and his front seat passenger, a 16-year-old male from Olpe, were both ejected from the vehicle.
Two other teens, both 17 of Emporia, were in the back seat of the vehicle and were able to exit the vehicle under their own power.
The driver and his front seat passenger were both transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. Another passenger was transported to the hospital via personal vehicle with suspected minor injuries, and while the fourth passenger declined further medical treatment after being looked over by EMS on the scene.
Williams said three of the four involved in the wreck were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane and for not wearing his seatbelt.
The condition of the patients is unknown at this time.
(2) comments
The vehicle left the road for "unknown reasons"??? How about speed, talking or texting while driving (what do cell phone activity records show?), careless driving, distracted driving, reckless driving? Take your pick. Hard to believe this day and age seat belt use is still ignored by some. There's a reason they are there and it isn't to decorate the interior. Stupid.
Roads can be terrible. I am a close friend with one of those families. Please refrain from making terrible hateful remarks when CHILDREN are in the hospital. This is not about your personal agenda this is about children and families. Comments like yours are just hateful and sometimes things are better kept to yourself. I hope your day is a good day. Please don't say stuff like this. It hurts us more than you know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.