Lyon County Public Health recorded two new test confirmed positives Saturday, bringing the county's total 198 since local testing first began.
No rapid testing is being conducted over the weekend.
Of the 198 cases, 176 have been confirmed via testing and 22 are presumptive positives. There are currently 161 active cases with two hospitalizations. There are 37 recoveries on record.
Due to the volume of increased cases and case investigations during the past week, demographics will not be reported until Monday.
Lyon County still has highest number of known COVID-19 infections in the immediate area. As of Saturday, Coffey County had 48 positives, Wabaunsee County had 10 — an increase of 4 cases over Friday, Osage County had 5, Morris County had 3, Greenwood County had 3 and Chase County reported 1.
However, the number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state reported 3,056 cases from 76 counties with 117 deaths reported as of Saturday morning.
The first COVID-related death in Lyon County was reported April 19.
