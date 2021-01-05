As soon-to-depart President Trump flails about attempting something — anything — to change the election results from November, we should note a pillar of democracy that has stood strong.
Our judicial system.
Judges and Supreme Court justices on both the state and federal levels have given precious little oxygen to the president’s nonsensical claims of election malfeasance. They have weighed evidence, considered legal arguments and, in case after case, shut down the president.
That’s far from a partisan verdict, by the way. Many of these judges were appointed by Trump himself. What the president doesn’t seem to understand is that even judges of a conservative bent swear an oath to the U.S. Constitution — not the person in office.
These decisions should give us hope this holiday season. They show our country’s institutions can withstand a would-be strongman. The guardrails appear to have held, for now.
That “for now” is the long-term challenge we face. If the race had been less close — if President-Elect Joe Biden hadn’t collected some 7 million more votes than Trump, if the electoral college margin hadn’t been 306-232 — we might be looking at a different situation today. Imagine the contest was down to a few hundred votes in one state, like it was in Florida 20 years ago.
Are we so confident that the guardrails would hold then?
For that matter, imagine a president who was less erratic and more strategic (or who hired competent lawyers). Imagine a president who didn’t go off-script and alienate millions of people at a whim. If such a man or woman tried some of Trump’s tactics to overturn the election, would they be rejected in the same way?
We must, in other words, take this election season as a warning. The judicial system stepped up, and for that it has our thanks. But we must be vigilant. Our government is of the people, for the people, and by the people. That means we bear responsibility for those we elect as leaders, and for pushing them and our government to do the right things.
Trump drew in a good percentage of the American people when he ran in 2016, enough to secure an electoral (but not popular) vote win. He didn’t this year. The next time such a candidate appears on the public stage, we should all be more skeptical.
All of us must step up to join the judiciary as a pillar of democracy.
Topeka Capital-Journal
(1) comment
Also, Reminding Republicans....It has been REPUBLICAN Judges who have ruled against Trump...even those appointed by him on the Supreme Court! They know Trump is a Maniac...he needs to be gone!
