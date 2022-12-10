Margaret Ann Jehle (84) of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 2022. Margaret was born in Emporia, KS on January 11, 1938, to Hedwig (Hattie) and Frank Becker and was the 4th of five children. She spent her school years in Emporia, attending Sacred Heart grade school, Emporia High School, and later what is now Emporia State University. She was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
In 1960, she married Frederick S. Jehle (Fred) who was her husband of 61 years. They had three sons, Robert, Charles, and Jeffrey. During the span of their married life, they lived in Wichita, Hutchinson, Emporia, Topeka, and finally settled in Lawrence in the 1980’s. Margaret recently moved to the Brookdale independent senior living complex in Overland Park to be closer to her family. She enjoyed her time there and met many new friends. For many years, she worked as a seamstress making custom draperies. While living in Emporia, she ran her own drapery business - Marge’s Draperies. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS, and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, in August 2021. She is survived by her sons, Robert Jehle (Lynne), Charles Jehle (Janet) both of Overland Park, KS and Jeffrey Jehle (Sandy) of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by grandchildren, Charles “Chris” (Natalie) Jehle, Ryan (Sara) Jehle, Nicholas Jehle, Courtney (Adam) Bauer, Caroline Elliott, Luke Jehle, Kathryn Jehle, Tyler Jehle, and great-grandchildren, Makenzie Jehle, Ray Bauer, Jason Jehle, Penelope Jehle, Charles Jehle III, Cole Bauer and Jordan Jehle. Margaret is also survived by her sister, Betty Timmerman of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret A. Becker; her parents, Hattie and Frank X. Becker of Emporia, KS; and her brothers, Robert H. Becker of Wichita, KS and Frank J. Becker of El Dorado, KS.
Her services are scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022. At 9:00 a.m., the rosary will be prayed followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 Exchange St., Emporia, KS 66801. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. The inurnment will be held at 12 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Sacred Heart Church, 102 Exchange St., Emporia, KS 66801 or the Emporia Zoo, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, 75 Soden Rd., Emporia, KS 66801.
