Mabel F. Gast, Emporia, passed away at her home Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022 at the age of 80.
Mabel F. Johnson was born in Pomona, Kansas on March 25, 1942, the daughter of Karl and Eunice (Gould) Johnson. She married Marvin A. Gast in Ottawa, Kansas on August 18, 1962. He survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Dale) Shearer, Wichita, Kansas, and Ginger (Dave) Redeker, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Casey (Liz) Barnaby, Eric (Micalah) Barnaby, Morgan, Logan & Payten Redeker, Jake & Michael (Lacey) Shearer; great-grandchildren, Mason & Maddyn Barnaby, Daphnie & Lincoln Barnaby, Conner Shearer, and Karter & Kade Shearer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ernest Johnson, Alice Morris, William Johnson, Katherine Watson & Lexie Jones; and grandson, Justin Barnaby.
Mabel was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Altar Society, the Flint Hill Regional Quilt Guild, and The Bluestem Swingers Square Dance Club. After retiring from Internal Medicine Associates, she spent her free time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, quilting, square dancing, and being outdoors with her friends and family.
The Rosary will be recited at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia on Wednesday evening, June 8 at 6:30 P.M. The family will receive friends following the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Emporia on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. The Mass will be celebrated by Father Carter Zielenski, of the church. Cremation is planned with inurnment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery with immediate family.
A memorial has been established to the June Bug Cancer Foundation, as well as the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.