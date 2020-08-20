The Greenwood County Republicans will hold a convention to replace County Attorney Joe Lee, and Saturday is the last day to apply for consideration.
The convention is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the commission room at the Greenwood County Courthouse.
Lee was appointed to serve as the District Magistrate for the 13th District by Gov. Laura Kelly in July. The district covers Greenwood, Butler and Elk counties. Lee replaced Kristin Hutchinson who was appointed to another district judge role earlier in the year.
“13th Judicial Judge Ricke, by administrative order, appointed Gill Gillett to the position temporarily until the Republican Committee appointed one,” Greenwood County Republican Chairman Carol Ann Flock said. “Therefore, we had to call a Convention to elect a county attorney that would fill the position until the General Election.”
If you are interested in applying, contact Flock by Saturday. Call 620-437-6941 or e-mail: carolannflock@gmail.com.
