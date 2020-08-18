Today marks one week since the City of Emporia’s masking ordinance went into effect and both the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Emergency Communications Center say things are running relatively smoothly so far.
Ordinance No. 24 — adopted Aug. 5 during a meeting of the Emporia City Commission — requires a mask or other face covering that covers both the nose and mouth to be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible. It applies to all businesses, organizations and non-profits located within city limits, meaning those entities will now require all employees, visitors, customers, members and non-members to wear masks or face coverings. The ordinance does not include private residential or private office or workspaces that are closed to customers and public visitors. The ordinance can be read in full here.
Interim Police Chief Ed Owens had expressed some concerns about overloading the dispatch center with calls about mask violations said while the department has received a few questions so far, it has not been overwhelming.
“We have not had much in the way of calls for service regarding the mask ordinance,” he told The Gazette in an email. “We experienced some calls in the dispatch center that were handled via telephone.”
LCECC Director Roxanne Van Gundy said most of the calls received were about exemptions about enforcement, rather than violations.
“We had several calls in the beginning with questions about exemptions and enforcement,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of direction on what to tell folks directly after the meeting, but I feel like we navigated that the best that we could. Since then, we haven’t seen many calls except for a few questions. I don’t believe any of those materialized into calls for service by the PD.”
Owens said he was taking proactive steps to keep things running smoothly. He is working with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce on a public service announcement regarding compliance without involving law enforcement and will also be addressing questions posed by Lyon County Public Health through those efforts as well. Those meetings were starting Monday, he said.
“I hope it stays status quo,” he said.
