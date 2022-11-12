As you start to think about holiday shopping (or staying in your pajamas prepped for online bargain hunting), you’re no doubt being inundated with suggestions about where to spend your hard-earned money. ESB Financial wants to encourage you to shop local this holiday season.
Rewarding reasons to shop local
Of course, buying a latte from your friend’s coffee shop feels good, but how does shopping locally stimulate local economies in a deeper sense?
Contribute to the economic prosperity of your area
Any given local entrepreneur is plugged into a financial network. That network includes small business owners like your friend with the coffee shop, or your aunt with the Etsy side hustle. But it also includes the community financial institutions that support them. When you choose a local business over a big box store, it’s far more likely that the small business you give your dollars to will bank locally. That means your money stays in the community.
Strengthen community ties
Local entrepreneurs and those who support them — from banks, to conscientious shoppers like you — are what make a local community distinctive and unique. It’s the financial fabric of the community. Shopping at small local businesses during the holidays is sometimes literally an event: check out your favorite small local business on social media and you just might find a holiday event where you can pick up some stocking stuffers and bond with your neighbors.
You can still save money
While huge chain department stores and online retailers leverage their huge scale to deliver savings most mom-and-pop stores can’t compete with, that doesn’t mean small businesses don’t run killer deals. Especially around this time of year! Many local entrepreneurs are participating in Small Business Saturday events around the country. Search for one in your area to still take advantage of seasonal savings while keeping it local.
Why it’s important to shop local
Local businesses help a community thrive. Shopping locally, eating locally, and even keeping your money local at community financial institutions is a way to be a productive part of a strong economy at home.
At your favorite corner store, farmers’ market vendor, or restaurant, you’re more than a consumer: you’re a neighbor. Local small businesses and stores are more responsive to the immediate needs of those around them, especially if they offer local-based support.
Strong local economies are a necessary prerequisite for a strong national one, a major reason why shopping local is so important.
Ways to support local businesses
Odds are your favorite local shop or restaurant had to change their operations up significantly since the pandemic and find creative ways to connect with customers. Many restaurants have upped their takeout game and adopted an app-first approach.
A lot of small businesses have also instituted curbside pickup, rewards programs, and gift card giveaways as pandemic adaptations. Follow your favorite locals on social media and they’ll tell you what they’re up to!
Small shops and local vendors are also fighting for your attention (and dollars) during the holiday season. Have you checked out your local farmers market, makers fair, or flea market lately? These days they’re full of upstart entrepreneurs from your local community, many of them trying to make a living and go from online seller to bona fide small business owner. You can find any kind of gift for any kind of occasion from cool local brands — you just need to look around!
Shop local... Bank local?
Another way to support local businesses is to bank locally. This might not seem as obvious, but your local bank is just as invested in the community as your favorite local coffee shop or produce seller. Shop local, eat local... why not bank local?
