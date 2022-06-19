State agents are investigating the discovery of a body in Lyon County Friday afternoon.
“KBI... are the lead agency,” Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said by text Sunday afternoon. He provided no other details.
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in Topeka was not immediately available.
KBI records show one missing person in Lyon County. Jordan Lewis, 40, has not been seen since Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
