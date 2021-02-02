The Emporia State Federal Credit Union has announced the purchase of a new new building located a 715 Merchant St.
The announcement was made by the ESFCU Board of Directors in a press release received Tuesday morning.
The building is the former home of BLI Rentals LLC of Emporia and will be primarily used for the administrative and back office operations of the credit union.
“We have seen tremendous growth over the past few years," said ESFCU Board President Aron Dody in the written release. "In order to continue to provide superior service to our members, as well as keeping dividends high and interest rates low, we need to increase the staff to meet our growing needs."
Dody said the ESFCU has "quickly outgrown" its physical space at its two other locations — 310 W. 12th Ave. and 2332 Industrial Rd. The board had been planning on an expansion of the facility located at 310 W. 12th Ave., Dody said, and the timing of the availability of the BLI building was "perfect."
"The timing is perfect for us to purchase this location, as opposed to remodeling, as this building will provide ample office space to meet our current and future needs for decades to come," he said.
The new space will allowed for the credit union's continued growth and expansion, echoed ESFCU President/CEO Angie Miller.
“It’s an exciting time for ESFCU," Miller said. "As we continue to grow and expand our online, digital and lending products for the convenience of our membership, the need for more office space to house our growing number of employees is important.
"We’re thrilled that the facility on Merchant became available as it will serve our credit union well into the future. Serving our membership while exceeding their expectations is of the highest importance to us.”
Emporia State Federal Credit Union is a full service financial institution founded in 1937. For more information, visit esfcu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.