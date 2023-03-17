“Looking for Jane,” Heather Marshall. New York: Atria Books, 2023. 9781668013687. $27.99
A misplaced or lost letter seemed to have started all the events, but it was a “found” letter that completed the cycle began many years before the letter was lost and found. Working in an antique shop and used bookstore in 2017, Angela stumbles upon a letter that was accidentally delivered to the shop almost a decade earlier. To learn more about the letter, its sender, and proposed recipient, Angela opens it to find that it contains life-altering information about a child who was given up for adoption. An adoptee herself and longing for a child of her own, Angela makes it her mission to track down the intended recipient of the letter hoping to share this startling information.
However, the events described in the letter began much earlier, over 50 years ago with the birth of a baby to an unwed mother in 1961. Shortly after the unexpected death of her fiancé, Evelyn Taylor found herself alone and pregnant with their child. To avoid disgrace and to “save” her reputation, Evelyn’s parents take her to St. Agnes, a home for unwed mothers. Although they are forbidden from sharing information with other “inmates” of the home, Evelyn befriends Maggie and they share their journey through pregnancy together ending with the “loss” of their child as they are forced to give up their baby girls through adoption. Spurred on by her traumatic and abusive experiences at St. Agnes, Evelyn attends medical school and with her association with the Jane Network, helps to ensure that women have choices over their bodies and unplanned pregnancies.
In 1980 with a slip of her tongue, Nancy’s dying grandmother reveals a family secret that rocks her world and has her questioning everything in her life, including her family and identity. On a downward spiral, Nancy discovers that she is pregnant. Faced with this unwanted pregnancy, Nancy seeks help from the Jane Network and becomes acquainted with Dr. Evelyn Taylor. Eager to help other young women and facing possible arrest, Nancy joins the ranks of the network as a counselor to help women as they go through their abortion. But Nancy’s past continues to haunt her clouding her relationships with her parents and future spouse.
As Angela continues to search for the owner of the letter, the lives of these three women will begin to converge as secrets are revealed. Based on true accounts of individuals who lived through the time before abortions were legalized in the United States and Canada, a time when women did not have rights over their own bodies and could not make choices, Marshall has written a powerful story. Although this fictionalized account tells the story of these women, what they suffered, and the Jane Network, ultimately this story is about motherhood and the choice to become a mother or not. As Marshall writes, “It all comes down to having the right to make the choice. Every child a wanted child, every mother a willing mother.” In these days when women’s choices and rights are threatened and being taken away, this is a timely book that can shed some light on the stories of real women around the politicized issue of reproductive rights. Hopefully, this work can galvanize people into taking action to save the rights of women over their own bodies and spur much needed conversation. For more information on the author, visit HeatherMarshallAuthor.com. Listen to the author discuss her book in Historical Fiction Author Chats at https://youtu.be/Mg_IcVXkjec.
