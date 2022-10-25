For the first time since 2019, Emporia State's Homecoming celebration brings back live theatre, a gala banquet and other in-person events planned by both ESU Alumni and the student Homecoming committee.
ESU welcomes alumni, students and the Emporia community to participate in activities on campus this week. Special reunion groups include Class of 1872, Sigma Tau Gamma, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Accounting, Softball and Baseball.
Homecoming 2022 begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the first event organized by students and concludes with a matinee of the musical and the ESU soccer team in action at home in NCAA postseason play on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Today, Oct. 25
- Canstruction student event, KSTC Ballroom, 7 p.m.
- Late Night at White, White Auditorium, 6 to 8 p.m., free and open to the public. Get your first look at the 2022-23 Lady Hornets and Men's Basketball teams! Doors open at 6 p.m. with an autograph session at 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Volleyball vs. Missouri Southern, White Auditorium 6 p.m.
- Tricycle races student event, Kellogg Circle, 7 p.m. Registration required. Backup location is Student Recreation Center.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Celebration Cake with Associated Student Government, Memorial Union Mainstreet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. Pitt State, White Auditorium 5 p.m.
- Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture featuring Terry Crawford, Memorial Union's Webb Hall, 7:30 p.m., free and open to the public.
- "Curtains: A Musical Whodunit" Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. emporia.edu/tickets.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Phi Delta Theta Alumni Pole Sit, 12th Avenue and Commercial Street, 10 a.m.
- Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament, Municipal Golf Course, 1133 S. Highway 99, 1 p.m., $50, registration required.
- Black & Gold Gala honoring Distinquished Alumni and Outstanding Recent Graduates, Memorial Union's Webb Hall, reception 5:30 p.m., dinner 6:30 p.m. reservations required.
- Baseball Alumni batting practice with food and drinks, Trusler Sports Complex, 6 p.m. $25*
- Softball Home Run Derby, Trusler Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
- Accounting Reunion Social, Sauder Alumni Center, 7 p.m.
- Sigma Tau Gamma Social, Emporia Arts Center, 7 p.m.
- "Curtains: A Musical Whodunit" Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. emporia.edu/tickets.
- Homecoming Bonfire + Yell Like Hell student event, Wilson Park, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Alumni + Faculty Breakfast, Memorial Union Main Street (first floor), 9 to 11 a.m., free.
- Harry Stephens Patio Dedication, 9 a.m. Gather on the patio by Wooster Lake on the north side of the Memorial Union. RSVPs strongly encouraged.
- Softball Alumni Game, Trusler Sports Complex, 10 a.m., reservations required.
- Baseball Alumni Game, Trusler Sports Complex, 10:30 a.m., $25*
- Hornet Walk Recharged, Union Square to Welch Stadium, 10:40 a.m.
- The Teachers College Party on the Patio, east side Visser Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Live at the Hive president by Busch Light, south end of ESU Kossover Tennis Complex, noon to 1:45 p.m.
- TKE Tailgate, Welch Stadium, noon.
- Baseball alumni tailgate, Welch Stadium, 1 p.m.
- Softball alumni tailgate, Welch Stadium, 1 p.m.
- Hornet Football against Fort Hays State, Welch Stadium, 2 p.m.
- Accounting Reunion Dinner + John Rich Recognition, KSTC Ballroom in Memorial Union, 6 p.m.
- Sigma Tau Gamma 100th Reunion Dinner, Webb Hall in Memorial Union, 7 p.m.
- Phi Delta Theta dinner, Sauder Alumni Center, 7 p.m.
- "Curtains: A Musical Whodunit" Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 7:30 p.m. emporia.edu/tickets.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Accounting Alumni Brunch + Open House, Cremer Hall, 9 a.m.
- ESU Soccer against Northeastern State University (NCAA Postseason), ESU Pitch, 2 p.m.
- "Curtains: A Musical Whodunit" Homecoming Musical, Bruder Theatre, 2 p.m. emporia.edu/tickets.
- *Baseball batting practice on Friday and alumni game on Saturday together cost $25.
For more information about all Homecoming events, go to www.emporia.edu/homecoming.
