A number of BNSF railroad crossings near Emporia will be closed for resurfacing next week.
Traffic control requests were made to close crossings from Gardner to west of Emporia. Work is slated to begin April 26 near Gardner with crews working south from there.
Crossings will be closed for up to two days as crews arrive.
The crossings affected are:
006275D 89.909 S Indian Hills Road, near Lebo
006276K 91.215 349th Street, near Lebo
006279F 92.784 East St., near Lebo
006280A 93.542 S Maple Street, Lebo
006284C 93.987 N Kansas Street, Lebo
006285J 94.726 Emmer Road, near Lebo
006287X 96.831 Contour Road, near Lebo
006288E 97.888 Blackbird Road, near Lebo
006290F 99.073 Angus Road, near Neosho Rapids
006292U 100.168 Road Y, near Neosho Rapids
006293B 100.805 Road 150, near Neosho Rapids
006295P 101.687 Main Street, Neosho Rapids
006296W 102.41 Road W, Neosho Rapids
006297D 103.418 Road V, Neosho Rapids
006300J 104.033 PRIVATE, Neosho Rapids
006301R 104.436 Road U, near Neosho Rapids
006302X 105.486 PRIVATE, near Neosho Rapids
006303E 106.502 Road S, Neosho Rapids
006305T 107.52 Road R, near Neosho Rapids
006308N 108.537 Road P, near Emporia
006310P 109.534 N Road, near Emporia
006311W 110.563 Weaver Street, Emporia
008702X 116.261 Road F Lyon, near Emporia
008703E 116.87 PRIVATE, near Emporia
008704L 117.272 Road E, near Emporia
008705T 117.275 Road E, near Emporia
008711W 118.274 D Road, near Emporia
008712D 118.786 County Road 806, near Emporia
008713K 118.787 County Road 806, near Emporia
008715Y 119.29 C Road, near Emporia
008714S 119.29 C Road, near Emporia
008718U 119.793 Road B5, near Emporia
008719B 119.795 Road B5, near Emporia
008720V 120.094 Road B2, near Emporia
008721C 120.096 Road B2, near Emporia
008722J 120.293 Road B, near Emporia
008725E 120.792 PRIVATE, near Emporia
008726L 121.28 Road A, near Emporia
008728A 121.781 PRIVATE, near Emporia
008730B 122.289 YY Road, near Emporia
008732P 123.324 ZZ Road, near Emporia
