John Robinson/Gazette BNSF Railway train engines currently being stored in Emporia. The company is currently storing 1,600 locomotives across their network in response to lower volumes than previous estimates

A number of BNSF railroad crossings near Emporia will be closed for resurfacing next week. 

Traffic control requests were made to close crossings from Gardner to west of Emporia. Work is slated to begin April 26 near Gardner with crews working south from there. 

Crossings will be closed for up to two days as crews arrive. 

The crossings affected are:

006275D 89.909 S Indian Hills Road, near Lebo

006276K 91.215 349th Street, near Lebo

006279F 92.784 East St., near Lebo

006280A 93.542 S Maple Street, Lebo

006284C 93.987 N Kansas Street, Lebo

006285J 94.726 Emmer Road, near Lebo

006287X 96.831 Contour Road, near Lebo

006288E 97.888 Blackbird Road, near Lebo

006290F 99.073 Angus Road, near Neosho Rapids

006292U 100.168 Road Y, near Neosho Rapids

006293B 100.805 Road 150, near Neosho Rapids

006295P 101.687 Main Street, Neosho Rapids

006296W 102.41 Road W, Neosho Rapids

006297D 103.418 Road V, Neosho Rapids

006300J 104.033 PRIVATE, Neosho Rapids

006301R 104.436 Road U, near Neosho Rapids

006302X 105.486 PRIVATE, near Neosho Rapids

006303E 106.502 Road S, Neosho Rapids

006305T 107.52 Road R, near Neosho Rapids

006308N 108.537 Road P, near Emporia

006310P 109.534 N Road, near Emporia

006311W 110.563 Weaver Street, Emporia

008702X 116.261 Road F Lyon, near Emporia

008703E 116.87 PRIVATE, near Emporia

008704L 117.272 Road E, near Emporia

008705T 117.275 Road E, near Emporia

008711W 118.274 D Road, near Emporia

008712D 118.786 County Road 806, near Emporia

008713K 118.787 County Road 806, near Emporia

008715Y 119.29 C Road, near Emporia

008714S 119.29 C Road, near Emporia

008718U 119.793 Road B5, near Emporia

008719B 119.795 Road B5, near Emporia

008720V 120.094 Road B2, near Emporia

008721C 120.096 Road B2, near Emporia

008722J 120.293 Road B, near Emporia

008725E 120.792 PRIVATE, near Emporia

008726L 121.28 Road A, near Emporia

008728A 121.781 PRIVATE, near Emporia

008730B 122.289 YY Road, near Emporia

008732P 123.324 ZZ Road, near Emporia

