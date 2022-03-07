Since 1922, Newman Regional Health has been serving the communities of Lyon County and the surrounding areas. 2022 marks a year of celebration for 100 years of leadership, education, service, growth, and quality care.
Over the last century, Newman Regional Health has been driven by a mission to improve health in our communities by providing high quality care.
Founded on March 6, 1922, Newman Memorial County Hospital was named in honor of a local businessman and citizen of Emporia for fifty years, George W. Newman, who left a bequest of $50,000 in his will specifically intended for the creation of a local hospital. Upon his death in February 1919, he also provided $10,000 as an endowment. The total cost for building the hospital, including furnishings, was approximately $300,000. Additional funds were raised through a two-year tax levy.
“I am sure that no one who lived in Emporia in 1922 ever imagined the changes in medicine and growth of their county hospital that would occur over the next 100 years,” said Bob Wright, Newman Regional Health CEO. “But here we are. More than 100 volunteers and 600 full and part-time employees providing essential services to our community in 350,000 square feet of buildings at 1201 West 12th Avenue. There’s no doubt that more changes are ahead, but if the COVID pandemic has taught us anything, it is that Emporia and Newman Regional Health are up to the challenge. We appreciate the community’s support as we continue to live out our mission to improve health in our communities by providing high quality care.”
Newman Regional Health has many initiatives planned throughout the year to honor and recognize this milestone service anniversary including a kickoff celebration week March 7-11, 2022. Lyon County Commission signed a proclamation to deem March 7, 2022 as “Newman
Regional Health Day” in recognition of its 100th birthday. In partnership with The Emporia Gazette, a magazine publication honoring Newman Regional Health and the remarkable success of providing care for 100 years will be locally distributed to households. In late spring/early summer, the Lyon County History Center plans to display an exhibit within the hospital showcasing historical artifacts, timelines, and photos.
The community is invited and encouraged to join Newman Regional Health in its 100-year anniversary celebration. To learn more and stay up to date on how Newman Regional Health plans to celebrate throughout the year, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/100years/.
