Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Structure fire, 4200 W. Hwy. 50, 12:11 p.m.
Suspicious person, 600 Oak St., 9:02 p.m.
Violation of protective order, location and time redacted
Warrant, 800 Constitution St., 10:38 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Brush fire, 1400 I-35, Neosho Rapids, 2:12 p.m.
Custodial interference, location and time redacted
Agency assist, W. Hwy. 50, 12:55 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Burglary - late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 2:49 p.m.
Courts
Patricia Briningstool, 39917 Aynesley St., Clinton Township, MI, illegal U-turn and DUI, Nov. 15
Gavin Brown, 914 Mulberry St., Junction City, urinating in public, Nov. 15
Rodolfo Castillo-Vega, 24 S. State St., inattentive driving and no driver’s license, Nov. 15
Haley Wing, 1101 Union St., driving without lights & suspended driver’s license
Ryann Bass, 204 Plumb St., Atwood, speeding & no proof of insurance, Nov. 15
Paulo Jimenez-Tangarife, 228 S. Mechanic St., fail to maintain single lane, DUI & no driver’s license, Nov. 16
Jesus Talamantes Jr., 305 S. Beaumont St., Bracketville, TX, Nov. 17
Jared Lehnherr, 627 Chestnut St., pedestrian under the influence, Nov. 17
Anissa Grady, 9806 W. 101st Terr., Overland Park, transporting open container, possession of marijuana & drug paraphernalia, Nov. 17
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
