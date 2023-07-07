Emporia Main Street is inviting the community to a Sip and Shop event next weekend in downtown Emporia.
The Sip and Shop will be held from 5 - 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Participating businesses will have specials and promotions along with something for you to snack or sip on while shopping.
Beverages will include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. All alcoholic beverages must be consumed by individuals that are 21 years of age or older and must stay at the the location of the businesses received.
Participating businesses can be found online at https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/sipshop.
