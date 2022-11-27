The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Lyon County man who disappeared almost seven months ago.
The KBI website says Dennis Douglas, 64, was last seen Sunday, May 1.
While a photo is not available, Douglas is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on Douglas is asked to call the KBI at 785-296-4017. Email about Douglas can be sent to missingpersons@kbi.ks.gov.
When The Gazette reported on a KBI search for missing Lyon County residents in May, one of them was located within 24 hours.
