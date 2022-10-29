The Emporia Gazette
Local veteran organizations received $1,000 each at Bobby D’s Merchant St. BBQ last week. The money came from proceeds of the 19th annual All Veterans Golf Tournament.
Accepting for the WWII Mexican American Memorial was Chuck Torres, American Legion Auxilliary was Marcella McGuire, American Legion Post No. 5 was Jeff Illk, VFW Post No. 1980 was Travis Guthrie, and VFW Post No. 7957 was Terry Brown.
