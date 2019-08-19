Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Traffic stop, 500 East St., 8:45 a.m.

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 9:17 a.m.

Hit and run pedestrian, 10 block E. 10th Ave., 10:03 a.m.

Agency assist, 1100 Burns St., 3:04 p.m.

Communications offense, 800 Prairie St., 3:25 p.m.

Injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 5:17 p.m.

Juvenile runaway, Emporia, 7:03 p.m.

Saturday

Disorderly conduct, Emporia, 1:52 a.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:01 a.m.

Medical - sick person, 2800 Sonora Dr., 5:24 a.m.

Sex offense, Emporia, 12:48 p.m.

Disorderly conduct, 800 Sylvan St., 3:25 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:12 p.m.

Hit and run pedestrian, 2800 W. U.S. Highway 50, 7:39 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:16 p.m.

Sunday

Criminal trespassing, 300 W. 4th Ave., 3:14 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 600 Merchant St., 3:46 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Offender violation, 400 Mechanic St., 10:49 a.m.

Agency assist, Interstate 35, 1:55 p.m.

Possession of marijuana, Emporia, 4:47 p.m.

Injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 5:17 p.m.

Saturday

Investigative case, 400 Mechanic St., 1:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 Interstate 35, 2:49 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1800 Road 170, 5:21 p.m.

Sunday

Injury accident, 1400 KTA, 8:44 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Fraud, Emporia, 12:46 p.m.

Theft, 1000 East St., 8:47 p.m.

Saturday

Theft, 800 Union St., 7:54 a.m.

Theft, 10 block Market St., 8:37 a.m.

Motor vehicle theft, W. 7th Ave. and Washington St., 11:15 a.m.

Sheriff

Saturday

Theft, report by phone, 12:07 a.m.

Sunday

Criminal damage, 200 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe, 11:58 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

