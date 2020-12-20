The Lady Spartans’ Gracie Gilpin enjoyed a second straight career-high performance in Friday evening’s matchup with Great Bend, scoring 20 points to lead EHS in a 55-32 victory.
Macie Adams scored the game’s first points after an initial scoring drought on both sides, swishing one of her three makes from deep on the night to give the Spartans a 3-0 advantage at the 4:56 mark. The teams continued their initial struggles, battling to a slow-paced 6-6 tie with 2:20 remaining in the opening period before EHS came alive on offense.
A Gilpin layup off a tough offensive rebound from Isabel Garcia served to put the Lady Spartans up 13-6 at the first buzzer, with the 7-0 run continuing into the second quarter.
“Izzy is a kid that comes off the bench for us, and her role changes from night to night,” Dorsey said. “We sent her in, and she gave us what turned out to be a pretty huge spark. That’s what her job is. When you’re a bench player and your role changes depending on the people in front of you, you better bring something, and that’s what she did.”
EHS was able to run up 15-straight points before Great Bend ended the streak by going 1-2 from the charity stripe with about 6 minutes before half, but by then, the deficit had already proved too great. A 10-point effort from Gilpin in the quarter sent the Spartans into the locker room with a commanding 31-11 lead.
“Gracie is someone that’s just going to continue to improve because she loves to play,” said EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey after the game. “She always has that fighter’s look in her eyes, and I can tell you she was in the gym early practicing her shooting today.”
Emily Christensen’s first three-pointer of the season gave the Spartans their biggest advantage of the year right out of the break, as Emporia continued to build on its successes on both ends from the first half.
EHS defenders swarmed to limit Great Bend to another single-digit output in the third quarter, heading into the final eight minutes of play with a 31-point cushion and allowing several Spartans’ bench players and freshman extended playing time throughout the remainder of the game. The Panthers finished with just ten made shots on the night, adding 20 turnovers to compound their offensive struggles.
“It was definitely a good way to wrap things up before break,” Dorsey said. “We got wins for our freshman and JV tonight too, so altogether it was just another great performance from all of our girls. I know they’re going to be ready to get back into it after break.”
The Lady Spartans (2-2) will enjoy an extended layoff before returning to action with a home matchup against Manhattan at 6 p.m. Jan. 5.
EHS - 13 18 19 5-55
GBHS - 6 5 8 13-32
EHS - Gilpin (20), Christensen (3), Adams (9), Baker (2), Snyder (8), Stewart (2), Peak (6), Kirmer (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.