Sweet corn, honey, mushrooms and more The Olpe Farmers Market celebrated the homegrown community with a Farmers Market Party Monday evening.
Music, hot dogs, chips, kid games, along with a variety of homegrown produce and handmade crafts were on hand for those who braved the heat.
The Olpe Farmers Market is held at 5 p.m. Mondays on S. Highway 99, right across the street from Murphy's Oil. It was established as one of two new markets in the county to increase opportunities for vendors to sell their homegrown, homemade or handmade products while providing communities identified as food deserts an outlet to purchase fresh foods.
The market was established through the Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative last year. BCBS Pathways had selected Lyon County to receive up to $500,000 to impact health in the county. The grant is facilitated by Healthier Lyon County, a program of CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness.
