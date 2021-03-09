The Lyon County Commission will meet to consider a new public health order for March 11 during its action session at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The commission will seek guidance from Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Lyon County Public Health Director Renee Hively in making this decision. During last week’s session, Oyenuga said she expected to suggest continuing the current public health order but to do so for a shorter period of time.
The commissioners will consider a resolution to make 19 changes to the text of the Emporia and Lyon County Joint Comprehensive plan. The resolution was initially brought up on Feb. 26 but was tabled for two weeks.
Chip Woods will ask the commission to consider approving the emulsion bids all 2021 projects so that the county can get all emulsions from vendors as needed. He will ask the commission to approve the closure of Locust Street (Road 240) from Fifth Street West to Main Street from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m on April 10, 2021, for the Flint Hills Gravel Bicycle Ride.
Jaime Sauder, the Lyon County RDA Representative, will give a Lyon County Housing update and Jes Pfannenstiel of Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative Counties will present the county with an award.
Public comment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
