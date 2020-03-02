Isla R. Swift, 98, died March 1, 2020, at her home in Matfield Green. She was born November 15, 1921, in Matfield Green to Arthur R. and Catherine A. (Golden) Hull. Isla was raised on her Aunt Stella and Uncle Edward’s farm outside of Burns. She attended school in Burns. Isla was a homemaker, had worked at the local café in Matfield Green and provided housekeeping services to several families in the community.
Isla married Elmer Swift on February 25, 1939, at the Chase County Courthouse. They shared 20 years of marriage before he died on February 16, 1959.
She is survived by: children, Delbert Swift and wife Ethel of Americus, Ellie Swift and husband Donnie, Mevlin Swift and wife Joyce, all of Matfield Green; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 7 great great-grandchildren.
Isla was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruby Daubs; brother, Charles Hull; and sons, Claton Swift and Marvin Swift.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Matfield Green Cemetery, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial donations made be made to Hand in Hand Hospice or Buck Animal Welfare Fund, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
