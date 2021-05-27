HARTFORD — Patricia Beach thought she knew what she was getting into when she and other volunteers took part in the removal of 17 dogs from a Hartford residence Wednesday.
The managing director of Guardians of the Wolves — a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal rescue founded with a mission to educate, promote responsible stewardship and rescue wolves and wolfdogs — Beach has decades of experience working with animal rescues.
"I've never seen anything like it in my 30 years of being at a rescue," she said. "The conditions the animals were kept in were beyond horrific."
Rhonda and Thomas Staggs were arrested and confined at Lyon County Detention Center after Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Animal Control responded to their 303 E. Grand Ave. residence to serve an order issued by Hartford Municipal Court.
The couple had been the subject of a number of complaints regarding nuisance animals and breaking the city's "unauthorized kennel" ordinance — Hartford city ordinance sets a limit on the number of dogs allowed at a home before it is considered a kennel.
Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh said originally all but five dogs were going to be removed from the home. But once deputies, animal control and the rescue team arrived on the scene, it became apparent that the conditions were far worse than expected.
Dogs kept in pens outside of the home were chest deep in water mixed with feces, urine and other refuse with little space to get out of the sewage. They were severely emaciated, sick and scared.
A search warrant was obtained to check the conditions of the inside of the house.
"The house itself is uninhabitable," said Stacy Weber-Kinnarney, a member of the Guardian of the Wolves rescue and rehabilitation team. "The living situation is something I would describe as completely deplorable. They were terrible. We're not just talking about living in sewer water; we're talking about feces inside the home where you can't see the floor."
The smell inside the home made two of the rescuers sick but Weber-Kinnarney said the Staggses were non-compliant and hiding more animals inside of the house. That caused the team to spend even more time inside the home.
"We knew there was another puppy inside the home and I ended up having to be in there for an extended period of time searching for this animal," she said. "I finally found it under a dresser barely clinging to life. It could not breathe. They had it barricaded under the dresser, they were trying to hide the puppy. They didn't want us to know it was there and they kept telling us it was not there."
The city issued an initial order to comply in 2019, at which point Guardians of the Wolves Founder and Executive Director Lori Wynn became aware of the issue.
"This isn't something that was new," Weber-Kinnarney. "Lori and Patricia and the wolfdog community in general has been trying to obtain these animals for awhile now. They have been living in these conditions and the city was finally able to work with Lori and Patricia to obtain that seizure."
In all, 17 dogs were removed, including 14 wolfdogs.
"They were using them for money. They were profiting, basically, off of puppies and not taking care of the animals," Beach said. "I've done 17 wolfdog rescues, I've done animal rescues in the past, but I have never seen anything like this."
Several sources told The Gazette that neither of the Staggs were employed other than their breeding operation.
The Staggses, Weber-Kinnarney said, were not only breeding the dogs for profit, they were also inbreeding them as well. Thomas Staggs allegedly admitted to breeding brothers and sisters together.
"Two of the pups that we found were determined by the vet [Dr. Richard Mendoza] to be blind," she said. "One was totally blind, the other was partially blind. Both of them were deaf, and very sick."
Two other wolfdogs were said to be at another property but were unable to be located.
When The Gazette spoke to the rescue team, the wolfdogs were en route to a sanctuary and waiting for a mobile veterinary care team to meet them to further assess the dogs' conditions.
Chief concerns are possible diseases from living in feces-infested waters, distemper and heartworm. Some of the dogs have stunted growth. Vitamin deficiencies are possible.
They are also concerned about any possible behavioral issues related to the trauma the dogs have endured.
Because they are mixed with wolves, wolfdogs remember traumatic events and can be triggered to certain things including how a person looks, movements, or sounds even years after an event.
"I don't care if it happened five years ago, that animal remembers that incident if that person comes around or if there's a trigger that kind of kicks in that trauma response," Weber-Kinnarney said. "We want to avoid any traumatic happening where they're at now, because of where they were and because of how they seem to be calm right now, we want to make sure they stay that way. We want to have kind of what we call a 'smooth transition.'"
Rhonda Staggs was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and had an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge. Thomas Staggs was arrested on outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge, with formal charges pending through the Lyon County Attorney's Office.
Welsh said anyone concerned about the well-being of animals in the county can make reports to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office or Emporia Police Department.
"Always report anything to your local law enforcement," he said. "Between the police department here or the sheriff's office, we will investigate it. We have a full-time animal control officer [at the sheriff's office] that goes around and investigates a lot of these complaints but if he's not working our deputies also investigate those complaints as well."
Welsh said, even when complaints are made, law enforcement officers still abide by the US Constitution and the Fourth Amendment which gives people the right to privacy in their homes, as well as the right against unreasonable searches and seizures. It also states that no warrants can be issued with probable cause.
"We can't enter somebody's home without their permission, just because somebody reported an unstable living condition or something," he said. "So, that being said, any evidence that somebody has if they happen to have a picture of an unsafe living condition or a video or something that would be similar to this incident, they can submit that to us for evidence and we can use that to help bolster a case."
Welsh said, in this case, it was the city of Hartford that took action on its city ordinances and brought in the sheriff's office.
"Once we were there we discovered the unsafe living conditions and everything inside the home, and that's when we were able to make a case for the cruelty to animals," Welsh said.
Wynn said the care and rehabilitation of the "Hartford Heartfelts" — the name the team has given to the 14 wolfdogs rescued Wednesday — will go into the tens of thousands of dollars. Much of the funds comes from the group members' own pockets.
Pictures of the dogs will be posted on https://guardiansofthewolves.org and the organization's social media in the coming days, and those wishing to donate toward the care of the animals will even be able to "adopt" a dog with monthly donations if they would like.
"We're looking at extensive care with some of these guys," Wynn said. "Then, rehabilitation care. Stacy and Bruce [Stacy's husband], they have to work two jobs to support where these animals are, until we get funding coming in. We're a nonprofit, so everything is donations, 100%. As the founder of this organization, I could not be more proud of my rescue response."
