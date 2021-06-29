The Emporia Gazette
The West Team knocked off the East Team 14-0 in the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl in Hutchinson Saturday night.
Olpe football coach Chris Schmidt coached the East Team’s defensive line, which sacked West quarterbacks four times. It was Schmidt’s third time serving as an assistant coach in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Former Olpe tight end Jordan Barnard joined his old coach on the East Team roster. He registered a tackle in the game.
Three future Emporia State football players played in the Shrine Bowl as well. Nic Allen from Riley County and Ethan Abell from Oakley played for the West Team and Caleb Murillo from Columbus was on the East Team.
